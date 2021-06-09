Gabby Barrett And Marin Morris Drop Out Of Scheduled CMT Performances

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music singers Maren Morris and Gabby Barrett have both backed out of planned performances at the CMT Awards, citing personal circumstances and scheduling conflicts.

“Still thinking back to last year’s CMT Music Awards performance and my very first award win, such a special moment that I will never forget,” Barrett wrote in a social media post.

“I’m really sad to share that because of personal circumstances I won’t be able to perform with @ladya and @carlypearce on Wednesday at the @cmt Music Awards! I’ll be rooting for you guys and all of the incredibly talented nominees and performers! So appreciate all of your support and will see y’all on the road this summer :)”

“Due to a scheduling conflict, I will not be performing at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday,” Morris said in a social media post. “I know @jpsaxe will slay it and I am so excited for his album to come out soon!”

Morris is up for four awards at this year’s CMTs, including female video of the year, and collaborative video of the year, as well as two nominations for video of the year.

Barrett was nominated for female video of the year for her hit “The Good Ones.”

The CMT Awards air Wednesday night from Nashville with Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini handling hosting duties for 2021.