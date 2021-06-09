Snoop Dogg Names His Wife Shante Broadus As His Manager

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Just days after it was announced that he was joining the A&R team at Def Jam Records, hop-hop legend and entrepeneur Snoop Dogg announced the appointment of his wife Shante Broadus to his executive team as his official manager.

Shante will resume overseeing Snoop’s participation in all upcoming partnership deals across the cannabis, spirits, gaming, music, brand partnerships, touring, licensing and TV/film space. She will also take on a senior role at diGGital doGG, which houses media projects such as exclusive mobile apps, video games and a proprietary animation pipeline.

Her new duties will be in addition to her current leadership role at her own venture, Boss Lady Entertainment. Shante began her career by managing Snoop in the early days of his rise to fame.

Upcoming projects under Shante’s oversight include: the hip hop supergroup Mt. Westmore which features Snoop Dogg, E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube; his online merch store, the Snoopermarket, Snoop Dogg’s Triller Fight partnerships, the Snoop Youth Football League, Snoop’s upcoming summer tour and more.

In addition to her new management role, Shante also Shante oversees operations for The Compound, a Los Angeles music recording, production, and events space.

Together with Shante, Constance Schwartz-Morini and Georgie Moskowitz, from SMAC Entertainment.

Additional members of the Doggy Style Records team:

Kevin Barkey and Jasmin Ratansi – day-to-day contact for Doggy Style Records, Snoopermarket and Snoopy’s Clothing. Additionally, Kevin books all Dj Snoopadelic shows

Sara Ramaker – industry veteran producer and former talent agent handling all TV and film projects as well as the relaunch of Snoopadelic Films

Nick Adler – responsible for all brand partnerships on behalf of Snoop Dogg

Bobby Dee – Co-Founder of Uncle Snoops Army – a multi-faceted company that encompasses Artist Management, responsible for booking Snoop Dogg shows

Nolan McDonald – head of diGGital doGG – Snoop Dogg’s gaming and animation company

Karan Wadhera – lead for all cannabis-related projects

“The industry at large is seeing a major shift in more representation of Black women in key executive roles. I am excited to enter this official position, helping to further expand Snoop’s wide-ranging empire,” said Shante. “I have been by Snoop’s side for over two decades so together with the rest of the team, our goal is to strengthen Snoop’s legacy as a brand with the loyalty and trust of our guidance that has made Snoop who he is today.”

“Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one,” says Snoop. “She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together.”