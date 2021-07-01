Just For Laughs Goes Hybrid For 2021, To Stage Live Events In Montreal, New York & Los Angeles

MONTREAL, Canada (CelebrityAccess) — The Just for Laughs comedy festival announced that for the first time, it plans to bring its comedy brand to New York City and Los Angeles as part of the 39th edition of festival.

Set for July 26-31, Just For Laughs will be a hybrid event, with livestreaming components as well as live performances with an in-person audience.

While border restrictions are still in place, the Canadian festival has recruited a slate of American comics to perform in the states, including Kevin Hart, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, Jason Sudeikis, Bowen Yang, and more.

The Los Angeles show will be hosted by Sabrina Jalees, and will include performances from Maz Jobrani, Gina Yashere, Alonzo Bodden, Jeremy Hotz, Liza Treyger, and Rachel Feinstein.

The New York show offers the likes of Michael Kosta, Todd Barry, Marine Frankin, and will be hosted by Dulcé Sloan.

Comedian Dave Chappelle has been tapped to host the Just For Laughs Awards Show and he has been named the JFL Comedian of the Year. Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo were named comedy writers of the year while Bowen Yang is named breakout comedy star for 2021.

The long-running Montreal comedy festival was acquired by Howie Mandel and talent agency ICM Partners in 2018.

“We are fortunate to deliver a festival that will truly allow the public to rediscover the pleasure of major events and it is thanks to the incredible work of our teams who have organized themselves in record time. We should also mention the enthusiasm of our partners and the commitment of the artists who are just as eager to rediscover the pleasure of being on stage,” says Patrick Rozon, Vice-President of Francophone Content of the Just for Laughs Group.