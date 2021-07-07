The Factory To Debut With A Performance By Deadmau5

CHESTERFIELD, MO (CelebrityAccess) — The Factory, a sprawling new concert venue in Chesterfield will host its inaugural concert on Friday, July 16th when EDM DJ and producer Deadmau5 takes the stage.

52,000 square foot live events space can accommodate up to 3,000 fans (2,350 fully seated) with an eye towards attracting national touring artists to the region.

The multi-format concert space includes state-of-the-art sound and lights, stage level load-in, four loading docks and space for three full tour buses. The Factory’s amenities also include a private production office, a catering room with an outdoor deck, and five individual dressing rooms.

Located in Chesterfield’s mixed-use area ‘The District’ The Factory offers guest amenties that include seven full service bars, dedicated Lyft and Uber drop off points and balcony seating.

Contemporary Productions is exclusively overseeing booking at The Factory, and the team at launch includes Dan Merker overseeing talent buying, Erick Greene will be overseeing marketing for the venue, and Brian Carp as Chief Operating Officer.

The initial concert lineup for The Factory includes Air Supply, The Pixies, Melissa Ethridge, Marc Ribellet, Porter Robinson, Jelly Roll, Glass Animals, and Brockhampton, among others.