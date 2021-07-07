Beth Appleton Named Chief Marketing Officer At Jaxsta

SYDNEY, NSW (CelebrityAccess) — Australian music credit database company Jaxsta Limited announced the hire of Beth Appleton as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

In her new role, Appleton will oversee Jaxsta’s marketing strategy as it transitions to a paid service, starting on July 27th. She will be based in the company’s Sydney headquarters and take up her new duties officially on July 12th.

“I am so pleased to share that Beth Appleton will be joining Jaxsta! Her expertise coupled with her understanding of the changing nature of our industry is invaluable, and we’re fortunate to have her joining our Team. Beth’s extensive experience and tenure within the industry truly speaks for itself. Her reach and impact is demonstrated through her work with global stars such as Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Michael Bublé, and local Australian talent including Thelma Plum, Morgan Evans and Jack Gray. We are beyond thrilled to welcome Beth to our Team as we enter this exciting growth phase of the company,” said Jaxta co-founder & CEO Jacqui Louez Schoorl.

“I am a firm believer in teamwork, and every song is the beautiful outcome of creative teamwork. Jaxsta uses official sources to credit all those involved in the creation of music, a critical mission in our ever more complex musical landscape. By showcasing all musical creatives and delivering complete and verified data, Jaxsta is creating opportunities for talent in all areas of music. I am so excited and proud to be joining Jaxsta as CMO as we work together to facilitate incredible possibilities for our global music community,” Appleton added.

Before she joined Jaxta, Appleton most recently toiled as General Manager and Senior Vice President Marketing Australasia at Warner Music Australia but she’s also held senior marketing roles at Warner Music Group and Universal Music in the UK, as well as Head of Digital and Business Development at V2 Music in the UK.