Farm Aid Returns To Connecticut For 2021

HARTFORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for Farm Aid, the day-long music festival that supports independent farmers, announced plans to return the event to the Constitution State for the first time since 2018.

Farm Aid 2021 is scheduled as an in-person event taking place at Hartford’s Xfinity Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Announced headliners include Farm Aid board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, and Margo Price, along with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Sturgill Simpson, Jamey Johnson, Particle Kid, Allison Russell, Tyler Childers and Bettye LaVette.

“The experience of the past 18 months has reminded us how much we need each other,” Nelson said in a press release. “When we combine music, family farmers and good food, we have the power to grow the kind of agriculture that strengthens all of us.”

Along with the music, Farm Aid 2021 will also host Homegrown Concessions, which features family farm-identified, local and organic foods that showcases local cuisine while creating zero waste.

Ther will also be a Homegrown Village, allowing fans to get some hands-on experience in the world of agriculture.

Tickets for Farm Aid will go on sale on Friday, July 23.

Farm Aid 2021 Lineup:

Willie Nelson

Neil Young

John Mellencamp

Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds

Sturgill Simpson

Tyler Childers

Margo Price

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Bettye Lavette

Jamey Johnson

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Allison Russell

Particle Kid