Jason Feinberg Named SVP Of Marketing At Flymachine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Flymachine, a new livestreaming service that positions itself as a ‘virtual venue’ announced the hire of Jason Feinberg who joins the company’s leadership team as Senior Vice President of Marketing.

In his new role at Flymachine, Feinberg will oversee marketing for digital and product-based initiatives as the company works to make a name for itself in livestreaming. His portfolio will also include consumer and product marketing, partnerships, audience growth, advertising, branding, direct to consumer, and fan acquisition, Flymachine said.

Feinberg joins the company after toiling for more than four years as SVP, Marketing at UMe, the catalog division of Universal Music Group. At UME, Feinberg led the company’s social media, audience growth, product management, marketing technology and advertising operations.

Along with UMe, Feinberg’s career also includes leadership roles at Pandora, Epitaph Records, and Concord Music Group.

“To accomplish our mission of pioneering the future of digital events, Flymachine must serve the diverse needs of fans, artists, venues, and other partners in arts & entertainment. This requires a team that possesses deep domain expertise and extensive industry relationships,” said Andy Donner, Flymachine Chief Operating Officer. “Bringing on Jason to lead our marketing efforts is an absolute no-brainer given his track record at Universal Music Group, Pandora, and beyond. Jason is a seasoned marketing leader and data-driven business builder. Above all, he is an outstanding human who has impeccable character and integrity….and a killer vinyl collection!”

Feinberg’s hire comes just a week after Flymachine announced it had secured more than $21 million in new funding to foster growth, with a list of early angel investors that includes Coran Capshaw, Bill Silva, Marty Diamond, and Larry Webman, Bay Area concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment and Ben Lovett of Mumford & Sons.