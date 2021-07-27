Spotify Adds What’s New Personalized Music, Podcast Feed

(Hypebot) — Spotify has added What’s New, a feed that gathers the new releases from the artists and podcasts that a user follows on Spotify.

With 50,000+ hours of content uploaded to Spotify every day, keeping track of the things you care about can be daunting, and feeds are a proven solution on Facebook and most social services.

On Spotify, the What’s New feed joins Discover Weekly and other new music and podcast discovery tools.

Users can access their What’s New feed by clicking the new bell icon (🔔), located at the top of the Home tab on mobile. A blue dot indicator on the bell icon will let users know if new songs or episodes have been released since their last visit.

What’s New also includes filters that allow users to sort for new music or podcasts and show episodes.

The new feed is rolling out to all users globally on iOS and Android over the coming weeks.

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and an online professor for the Berklee College Of Music.