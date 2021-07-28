TikTok Expands Free ‘LIVE Events’ Streaming

(Hypebot) — TikTok’s LIVE Events is a new tool that lets creators schedule, manage, and promote LIVE performances.

For musicians and other creators on TikTok, Live Events means they can now do full performances without asking their TikTok fans to shift to another platform.

Ticketing those events, however, is not yet an option.

Available globally now, LIVE Events viewers can discover, register, get notifications, and receive a reminder when the event is about to start.

Other new TikTok LIVE Events features include co-hosts, Q&A, and picture-in-picture.

More from TikTok

Picture-in-Picture

“You won’t want to miss any of the excitement from a real-time LIVE stream – but what happens if you are in the middle of watching a Q&A or performance and the group chat is blowing up? Instead of missing a second of the stream, TikTok users can seamlessly continue watching LIVE videos across their device with Picture-in-Picture on iOS and Android.”

Go LIVE Together

“The world is full of dynamic duos: Charli and Dixie, Gayle and Oprah, Beyonce and Jay Z – the list goes on – and your next favorite duo might come from a LIVE video. Go LIVE Together gives people the ability to easily go LIVE through Go LIVE Together. This means more chances for LOL inducing interactions, twice as many behind the scenes reveals, and more ways to connect with top creators.”

LIVE Q&A

“With LIVE Q&A hosts are able to easily engage with and respond to viewer’s questions in realtime. The LIVE Q&A suite of tools helps hosts more easily select, showcase, and answer questions from fans while LIVE. This leads to more entertaining experiences and deeper connections for everyone tuned in to the stream.”

Top LIVEs

“Discovery is at the heart of the TikTok experience. Rolling out soon, people will be able to more easily find and tune into LIVE videos conveniently from the For You and Following pages. Some of the top LIVE categories include Chat (Q&A), Gaming, Talents, Fashion, and Daily Life, and with updated access points to the LIVE page, Top and Recommended LIVE videos will soon be closer than ever.”

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.