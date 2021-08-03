Spotify Is Testing A New Price Tier

(Hypebot) — Spotify is testing Spotify Plus, a 99¢ tier that removes many of the restrictions found in the streamer’s free ad-supported tier.

Spotify Plus still includes ads but doesn’t limit the number of skips per hour to 6. It also gives users the freedom to pick the specific songs they want to listen to, rather than mostly being limited to shuffling within albums and playlists.

Spotify is reportedly testing several price points for Spotify Plus. At 99¢ Plus is just 10% of its usual $9.99 ad-free tier.

While Spotify has confirmed the test, there is no guarantee that Spotify Plus will ever become widely available.

“Some tests end up paving the way for new offerings or enhancements while others may only provide learning,” the streamer tells The Verge. “We don’t have any additional information to share at this time.”

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.