Report: Jamie Spears To Step Down As Britney Spears’ Conservator

(CelebrityAccess) — TMZ is reporting that Jamie Spears, father and legal conservator of the former pop singer Britney Spears, plans to step down from his role of overseeing her finances and estate and will help with an orderly transition.

Britney has been seeking to have the courts her father removed from his role as conservator, which he has held for more than a decade after the singer appeared to suffer a mental breakdown in 2008 that resulted in her being involuntary committed for psychiatric care.

In his latest court filing, Jamies Spears continues to express doubt about the value of changing her conservatorship now but conceded that the public legal battle with his daughter may be the worst of the two alternatives, TMZ reported.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” the filing says, per TMZ.

An attorney representing Britney Spears told TMZ that they are pleased by Jamies Spears decision but plan to move forward with an investigation of Jamie Spears conduct as a conservator.

“We look forward to continuing our vigorous investigation into the conduct of Mr. Spears, and others, over the past 13 years, while he reaped millions of dollars from his daughter’s estate, and I look forward to taking Mr. Spears’s sworn deposition in the near future. In the interim, rather than making false accusations and taking cheap shots at his own daughter, Mr. Spears should step aside immediately,” attorney Matthew Rosengart told TMZ.