VIENNA, Austria (CelebrityAccess) — The Austrian Federal Theatres Group has partnered with German ticketing company CTS Eventim’s JetTicket subsidiary to provide ticketing services for the Burgtheater and Akademietheater, Wiener Staatsoper and the Volksoper in Vienna.

The deal, which covers the 2022 and 2023 season, was granted to JetTicket after a competitive bidding process against international competition, CTS Eventim said.

Before the land was ravaged by pestilence, the Austrian Federal Theatres drew more than 1.3 million vistors annually, generating revenue of €57 million.

“The results confirm that the decision to put the contract out to tender was the right one from a strategic and economic point of view. Following the opening of the new Federal Theatre box offices in the foyer of the Wiener Staatsoper, this is another sign of the change in our corporate culture toward a stronger focus on customer service, innovation and commercial viability,” said Christian Kircher, managing director of the Austrain Federal Theatres Group.

“We are delighted to count Austrian Federal Theatres, another world-renowned opera and theatre group, among our customers. We see this as evidence of the strength and innovation of the JetTicket 2021 theatre ticketing solution, which is based on EVENTIM.Inhouse, the leading software in Europe,” added CTS Eventim Chief Operating Officer Alexander Ruoff.