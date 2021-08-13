Leicester City Football Club Plans Major Upgrades, Including A New Multipurpose Arena At King Power Stadium

An artist's rendering of the upgraded King Power Stradium (LCFC)

LEICESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Premiere league team Leicester City Football Club revealed plans for a major expansion of the team’s home pitch King Power Stadium.

The plans include a proposal for the addition of 8,000 seats, which will rase the rase the stadium’s capacity to 40,000.

The plans also include the addition of a brand new, multi-purpose event and entertainment arena as well as a 220-room hotel.

The new facilities will anchor a proposed retail, residential, and commercial area in downtown Leicester that will also include multi-story car parking facilities.

The team is currently soliciting input from the local community, local businesses, supporters and key stakeholders about the proposed upgrades.

Leicester said in a statement: “The developments will further underline Leicestershire’s reputation as a home of world-class sport and create a 365-day destination that will support the regeneration of an area that has been the home of the football club for 130 years.”