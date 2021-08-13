King Power Stadium
An artist's rendering of the upgraded King Power Stradium (LCFC)
Breaking News Industry News Venue News

Leicester City Football Club Plans Major Upgrades, Including A New Multipurpose Arena At King Power Stadium

Ian CourtneyPosted on by Ian Courtney  Contact Me
23 0

LEICESTER, UK (CelebrityAccess) — Premiere league team Leicester City Football Club revealed plans for a major expansion of the team’s home pitch King Power Stadium.

The plans include a proposal for the addition of 8,000 seats, which will rase the rase the stadium’s capacity to 40,000.

The plans also include the addition of a brand new, multi-purpose event and entertainment arena as well as a 220-room hotel.

The new facilities will anchor a proposed retail, residential, and commercial area in downtown Leicester that will also include multi-story car parking facilities.

The team is currently soliciting input from the local community, local businesses, supporters and key stakeholders about the proposed upgrades.

Leicester said in a statement: “The developments will further underline Leicestershire’s reputation as a home of world-class sport and create a 365-day destination that will support the regeneration of an area that has been the home of the football club for 130 years.”

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post