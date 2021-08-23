Wasserman Music Taps Kevin Kastrup To Oversee Casino Bookings

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Wasserman Music announced the hire of veteran music agent Kevin Kastrup, who was named as the agency’s new Vice President, Casinos.

In his new role, Kastrup will oversee bookings for the agency’s client roster for casinos and gaming centers across north America.

Kastrup previously spent almost a decade as an agent at Paradigm, where he specialized in symphonies and performing arts centers while representing a roster that included A.R. Rahman, Lyle Lovett, Ry Cooder, and Wayne Shorter.

His resume also includes stints at IMG Artists and Ted Kurland Associates.

“I’m very excited to rejoin so many longtime colleagues at Wasserman,” said Kastrup. “It’s an incredible opportunity to represent so many of the world’s best musical artists in the unique space of casino performances. I can’t wait to get to work!”

“Welcoming Kevin back and entrusting him with our casino business is easy because we’ve known and worked alongside him for years already,” said Jackie Nalpant, EVP & Managing Executive at Wasserman Music. “He’s a well-liked, well-respected professional, and we know our artists are in good hands with him.”

At Wasserman, Kastrup will be based in the agency’s New York offices.