Zac Brown Suspends Tour After He’s Diagnosed With COVID-19

(CelebrityAccess) — The Zac Brown Band put its tour on hold on Tuesday after frontman Zac Brown revealed that he’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have made the very difficult decision to pause Zac Brown Band’s ‘The Comeback Tour,'” Brown wrote post on the band’s social media on Tuesday. “Despite precautions, I’ve tested positive for Covid-19.”

Brown went on to note that he was “deeply disappointed” at having to suspend their tour but said it was important to put the safety and health of the band, their crew, and fans first.

According to Brown, they plan to continue the tour once he has completed the CDC-mandated quarantine and it is safe for fans an crewmebers.

“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay home because their work is essential ” Brown added. “I believe we can all overcome this together. As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback.”

At least four dates have been canceled by the tour suspension, including:

9/30 – Clarkston, MI

10/1 – Burgettstown, PA

10/2 – Syracuse, NY

10/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY