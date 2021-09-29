Joe Belliotti Named CEO Of MassiveMusic North America

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — MassiveMusic, the creative music agency, announced the hire of marketing veteran Joe Belliotti as CEO of MassiveMusic North America.

In his new role, Belliotti will assume oversite of MassiveMusic’s US operations, including their offices in New York and Los Angeles, and will focus on expanding the company’s business in North America through driving brand strategies through partnerships, as well as providing global music licensing services.

Belliotti comes to his new rol eafter serving as the head of global music for the Coca-Coca Cola company, joining the organization in 2010 and working on campaigns such as “Share a Coke and a Song,” the FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games, Product (RED) and the American Music Awards, among other projects.

He began his career in the industry at Maverick, the joint venture between Madonna and Warner Music, and also launched marketing agency with a friend who managed hip-hop artists, including LL Cool J, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott and others.

“Brands today see that having a data-informed strategic approach to music and sound gives them a competitive advantage in building relationships with audiences, driving business and shaping culture – and rightly so. There is no other music agency in the world like MassiveMusic: I first saw their unique offering, reach and expertise while in my role at Coca-Cola. That’s why I am beyond excited to lead a team of undeniably talented music experts and brand builders. Our ultimate goal is to continue to simplify the complexities of music and sound for CMOs, brand teams and their agency partners, and help them create impact.”

Belliotti joins MassiveMusic after the recent acquisition of the company by the B2B music licensing platform Songtradr, combining Songtradr’s music licensing technologies with MassiveMusic’s bespoke music and strategy for brands and agencies.

“MassiveMusic’s growth has been driven by our mission to help brands and agencies elevate their stories through the power of music and sound but, most importantly, by the employees themselves. Call me biased but I’ve never seen such a committed group of people. With Joe Belliotti now officially on board as CEO of MassiveMusic North America, I am confident that we will continue to expand our track record as the leading music and sound partner for the world’s most innovative and iconic brands and agencies,” said Hans Brouwer, CEO and Founder of MassiveMusic.