Limp Bizkit Signs With AGI For North American Rep.

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Talent agency Artist Group International announced the signing of the Grammy-nominated rap-metal group Limp Bizkit for representation in North America.

AGI’s Dennis Arfa, Mike Arfin, and Nick Storch will serve as the responsible agents for Limp Biizket, with support from a team of agents as the band gears up ahead of a return to the road in the Summer of 2022,

“We are honored to welcome Limp Bizkit to AGI,” said Arfa. “They are one of music’s most energetic headliners and we can’t wait to bring the guys back to audiences around the country next summer.”

“I’m very excited to be teaming up with AGI for this next exciting chapter in Limp Bizkit’s journey. It’s been a long time since I’ve felt this confident about our team on the field,” added Limp Bizkit’s vocalist and band manager Fred Durst.

Ahead of their tour, Limp Bizkit is preparing to release their latest album via Jordan Schur’s Suretone Records and ADA later this year and debuted a new song, “Dad Vibes” during their set at this year’s Lollapalooza in Chicago.