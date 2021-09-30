Facebook Launches Reels In US And How To Signup To Get Your Share Of $1B In Creator Payouts

(Hypebot) — Reels on Facebook for iOS and Android has been launched in the US. A direct response to TikTok, Reels had previously been available in beta and on Instagram.

“Reels on Facebook can consist of music, audio, effects and more. You can find them in News Feed or in Groups, and when viewing a reel on Facebook, you can easily follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends.”

Reels are also sharable on Instagram.

Facebook says it will add options so that creators can earn money from the Reels and is currently testing sticker and banner ads.

The Facebook for Creator’s blog has tips and best practices for creating Reels.

Reels Play Bonus $

To jump-start Reels, Facebook is adding it to its $1 billion commitment to pay creators. A Reels Play bonus will pay eligible creators based on the performance of their reels.

The Reels Play bonus will initially be invite-only, beginning in the US. Interested creators can sign up to learn more about the Facebook Reels Play bonus . Facebook for Creators blog to learn best practices for creating reels

