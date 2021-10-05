Myn Jazeel Named SVP At Rhino Records UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music UK announced the hire of Myn Jazeel for as the new Senior Vice President of Rhino UK, effective November 29th.

In his new role, Jazeel will oversee marketing for Rhino UK’s roster of legacy artists, including David Bowie, Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and Prince, reporting directly to Warner Music UK (WMUK) CEO Tony Harlow.

He will also join the Warner Music UK Senior Leadership team, where he will contribute to decision making for the region.

Jazeel joins WMUK from Amazon Music UK, where he served as Senior Label and Industry Relations Manager for the streaming platform.

He began his career in 1991 as a music buyer at Entertainment UK, before accepting a General Manager role Telstar TV in 2000.

In 2004, Jazeel oversaw the launch of V2TV and then became SVP of Sanctuary Records TV in 2007.

He also served as Managing Director of ad agency Addiction Entertainment and worked as Sales and Marketing Director for Pete Waterman.

“I’m really excited to have been able to persuade Myn to join us at Rhino/Warner Music UK. I’ve known him for a while, and he’s a thoughtful and entrepreneurial executive who will help us grow our business. More and more, the streaming audience is evolving, and both deep and shallow catalog are seeing the benefits of new audiences being attracted by the ease of voice search and services like Amazon Music. Myn has been at the forefront of driving those consumers in their music choices, and he’s going to help us create huge opportunities for our artists,” Tony Harlow said.

“I’ve worked with Warner Music, and indeed Rhino, in many ways throughout my career; from running an agency tasked with making TV commercials for their artists, to more recently working on some great strategic partnership campaigns at Amazon Music. No matter the role, I’ve always been struck by Rhino’s unwavering commitment to delivering the very best campaigns for its artists, and I’d like to thank Tony for the opportunity to join this already incredible team – it’s an honor,” Myn Jazeel added.