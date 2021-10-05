Kacey Musgraves Performs ‘Justified’ In The Nude On SNL Season Opener

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Country recording artist Kacey Musgraves appeared as the musical guest on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live last week and turned heads when she performed her new single ‘Justified’ while apparently nude.

The spare performance featured Musgraves seated on a stool, heavily backlit, with a large acoustic guitar in her lap strategically concealing much of her body from the audience.

While the natural assumption is that there was some stagecraft involved, with Musgraves wearing something behind the guitar to protect her modesty, her publicist later told Variety that she was in fact, in the buff for the performance.

Musgraves and her stylist said on social media that the inspiration for the scene came from the film ‘Forrest Gump’ where Jenny, played by Robin Wright, performed as solo guitarist Bobbi Dylan, also in the nude.

Fans who attended the show detailed their experiences on Reddit, describing the crew using movable walls to block the audience view as Musgraves took her seat before the performance and later covering her with a towel as she left the stage.

“She was super chill, kinda walked off stage in the towel and waved. But yeah, seemed pretty legit,” one user said on Reddit.

Musgraves opted for clothes when she returned for a second performance later in the show, opting for the country singer de rigueur of a flannel shirt and jeans.

Check out Kacey performing ‘Justified’ here.