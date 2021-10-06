Baseball And Music To Mix When C3 Presents’ Innings Festival Returns To Arizona In February

TEMPE, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced plans for the return of the Innings Festival with headliners Foo Fighters and Tame Impala, along with a host of baseball legends.

Now in its 4th year, the Innings Festival will take place at Arizona’s Tempe Beach and Tempe Arts Park, across two days – February 26 and 27, 2022.

The musical lineup for the festival features 20 bands performing on two stages, including My Morning Jacket, St. Vincent, Billy Strings. Black Pumas, Caamp, Fitz and the Tantrums, Dashboard Confessional and more.

Fans will also be able to see some of their favorite baseball greats, including Roger Clemens, Jake Peavy, Dave Stewart, Rick Sutcliffe as well as the return of Off the Mound with Ryan Dempster, an on-site talk show featuring MLB players and musicians on the lineup.

Innings Festival is produced by C3 Presents, the creative team behind the Lollapalooza franchise, as well as the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, and Austin Food + Wine Festival.

1-Day and 2-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets went on sale on Tuesday.