Tina Turner Signs A Major Catalog Deal With BMG

BERLIN (CelebrityAccess) — Soul, R&B, and pop legend Tina Turner has become the latest veteran recording artist to sign a comprehensive deal for her intellectual property with a major music publisher.

The deal, signed with BMG, will see the company become a partner a partner in all of Tina Turner’s music interests, including her artist’s share of her recordings, her music publishing writer’s share, neighboring rights and name, image, and likeness.

The deal encompasses the entirety of Turner’s solo catalog, including ten studio albums, two live albums, two soundtracks, and five compilations, which together, have notched up more than 100 million album sales.

Hits include albums such as Private Dancer, Break Every Rule and Foreign Affair as well as singles such as What’s Love Got To Do With It’, ‘Private Dancer’, ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)’, ‘Typical Male’, ‘I Don’t Wanna Fight’, ‘The Best’ and ‘Goldeneye’.

“Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal. I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands,” Turner said of her new deal with BMG.

Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences. We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently. She is truly and simply, the best,” add BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch.

Tina Turner and her manager and husband Erwin Bach were advised in the transaction by the lawyers Torsten Siefert of Kiso Siefert Dropmann (Germany) and Bär & Karrer (Switzerland). BMG’s advisers included lawyers Lenz & Staehelin (Switzerland), Manatt, Phelps & Phillips (US), Simkins (UK), EY, and The Royalty Consultancy. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Warner Music Group will continue as Turner’s record label.