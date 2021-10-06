Lil Baby Wins Hip Hop Artist Of The Year At The 2021 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2021 BET Awards aired on Tuesday night, with “On Me” rapper Lil Baby taking home top honors after being named hip hop artist of the year for 2021.

Tyler, the Creator picked up wins for hip hop album of the year, and best live performer awards, as well as the first ever Cultural Influence Award.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also had a big night, with their hit “WAP” earning multiple trophies, including best hip-hop video, best collaboration, and the coveted song of the year award.

Rising “You’re Mines Still” rapper Yung Bleu was recognized as the best new hip-hop artist of 2020.

As well, Queen Latifah was presented with a lifetime achievement award, honoring her long career.