Lil Baby
Lil Baby (Photo courtesy of ICM Partners).
Lil Baby Wins Hip Hop Artist Of The Year At The 2021 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2021 BET Awards aired on Tuesday night, with “On Me” rapper Lil Baby taking home top honors after being named hip hop artist of the year for 2021.

Tyler, the Creator picked up wins for hip hop album of the year, and best live performer awards, as well as the first ever Cultural Influence Award.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also had a big night, with their hit “WAP” earning multiple trophies, including best hip-hop video, best collaboration, and the coveted song of the year award.

Rising “You’re Mines Still” rapper Yung Bleu was recognized as the best new hip-hop artist of 2020.

As well, Queen Latifah was presented with a lifetime achievement award, honoring her long career.

“I’m so extremely moved. I don’t know what to say,” she said, after accepting the award and seemingly holding back tears.

The awards gala, which took place in June at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and featured the biggest lineup of musical guests in the award show’s history.

Performers for the night included H.E.R., DaBaby Lil Kim, Lil Nas X, Migos, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, and Tyler, The Creator, among others.

The complete winners list is as follows:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B
Drake
J. Cole
Lil Baby *WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Moneybagg Yo: “A Gangsta’s Pain”
Tyler, the Creator: “Call Me If You Get Lost” *WINNER
Migos: “Culture III”
Megan Thee Stallion: “Good News”
DJ Khaled: “Khaled Khaled”
21 Savage & Metro Boomin: “Savage Mode II”
J. Cole: “The Off-Season”

Best Hip Hop Video

Cardi B: “Up”
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” *WINNER
Chris Brown & Young Thug: “Go Crazy”
Drake featuring Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Saweetie featuring Doja Cat: “Best Friend”

Best Collaboration

21 Savage & Metro Boomin featuring Drake: “Mr. Right Now”
Bia featuring Nicki Minaj: “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” *WINNER
DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby & Lil Durk: “Every Chance I Get”
Drake featuring Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: “Back in Blood”

Best Duo/Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Nasty C & Blxckie
Lil Baby & Lil Durk *WINNER
Migos

Best Live Performer

Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
DaBaby
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Tyler, the Creator *WINNER

Lyricist of the Year

Benny the Butcher
Drake
J. Cole *WINNER
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nas

Video Director of the Year

Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Hype Williams
Missy Elliott *WINNER

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy *WINNER
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Tyler, the Creator

Song of the Year

Pooh Shiesty featuring Lil Durk: Back in Blood
Roddy Ricch: Late at Night
Drake featuring Lil Durk: Laugh Now Cry Later
Cardi B: Up
Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP” *WINNER

Best New Hip Hop Artist

BLXST
Coi Leray
Don Toliver
Morray
Pooh Shiesty
Yung Bleu *WINNER

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B
Drake
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie *WINNER
Yung Bleu

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Cardi B: “Type S**t” (Migos)
Drake: “Having Our Way” (Migos)
Jay-Z: “What It Feels Like” (Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z) *WINNER
Lil Durk: “Back in Blood” (Pooh Shiesty)
Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me” (Remix) (Lil Baby)
Roddy Ricch: “Lemonade” (Remix) (Internet Money)

Impact Track

Black Thought: “Thought Vs. Everybody”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)”
Lil Baby & Kirk Franklin: “We Win”
Meek Mill featuring Lil Durk: “Pain Away”
Nipsey Hussle & JAY-Z: “What It Feels Like” *WINNER
Rapsody: “12 Problems”

Best International Flow

Ladipoe (Nigeria)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Xamā (Brazil)
Laylow (France)
Gazo (France)
Little Simz (United Kingdom) *WINNER

I Am Hip-Hop Award

Nelly

Cultural Influence Award

Tyler, the Creator
