Lil Baby Wins Hip Hop Artist Of The Year At The 2021 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The 2021 BET Awards aired on Tuesday night, with “On Me” rapper Lil Baby taking home top honors after being named hip hop artist of the year for 2021.
Tyler, the Creator picked up wins for hip hop album of the year, and best live performer awards, as well as the first ever Cultural Influence Award.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion also had a big night, with their hit “WAP” earning multiple trophies, including best hip-hop video, best collaboration, and the coveted song of the year award.
Rising “You’re Mines Still” rapper Yung Bleu was recognized as the best new hip-hop artist of 2020.
As well, Queen Latifah was presented with a lifetime achievement award, honoring her long career.
“I’m so extremely moved. I don’t know what to say,” she said, after accepting the award and seemingly holding back tears.
The awards gala, which took place in June at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, was hosted by Taraji P. Henson and featured the biggest lineup of musical guests in the award show’s history.
Performers for the night included H.E.R., DaBaby Lil Kim, Lil Nas X, Migos, Rapsody, Roddy Ricch, and Tyler, The Creator, among others.
The complete winners list is as follows: