Toronto’s El Mocambo Partners With Hugh’s Room For Monthly Concert Series

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of the official re-opening of the El Mocambo in Toronto next week, El Mocambo Entertainment Inc. announced an ongoing collaboration with another Toronto venue, Hugh’s Room to stage monthly programming.

“We are beyond thrilled to collaborate with another iconic venue, such as Hugh’s Room,” states El Mocambo owner Michael Wekerle. “We are all part of a larger and more meaningful community and its incredibly important to work together to keep live alive while forging ahead as a viable music and entertainment family.”

“Hugh’s Room Live is elated to be collaborating with another iconic venue in Toronto, we love the amazing partnerships that we have formed with other venues since the onset of the pandemic and are honored with the sense of community that is being fostered in the music industry. We look forward to bringing some of our favorite Hugh’s Room artists to the El Mocambo stage,” added Mary Stewart, General Manager.

The concert series kicks off on October 28th when Canadian blues and soul icon Dione Taylor takes the stage, followed by followed by Paul James’ Bob Dylan tribute show on November 6TH.

The El Mocambo officially re-opens on October 30th for shows under its own banner after being shut down for more than 6 years during an extensive renovation.

New additions at the club include a state-of-the-art audio and lights, a new third story mezzanine, and mobility friendly access, along with a brand-new recording studio.