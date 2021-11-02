12 Ways Monetize Music From Day 1

(Hypebot) — Juan Camilo Sarassa may still be a master’s in music business student at Berklee, but he’s well on his way to being part of the music industry’s next wave of executives.

I know this because I know Juan as a student at Berklee and I’ve watched how he carefully uses every opportunity to learn and to network.

As a true (and I’ll bet lifelong) student of the music business, he has already learned a lot and loves sharing it.

Juan has started to do that on his new blog Keys of B# – Music Business information for emerging artists. First up is this infographic that lays out 12 ways to monetize your music from the very beginning of your career.

