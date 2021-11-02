Anderson .Paak Ties Up With UMG For New Label

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Four time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak announced the launch of Apeshit Inc., a ew label launched as a joint venture with Universal Music Group.

“I wanted to start a label that sets fire to a new generation of artists, who can play while performing,” said .Paak. “This label is going to be about passion, about feeling, about honesty. It’s about respect for the culture and art and it’s about heart.”

“APE stands for Anderson .Paak Empire. And, well, we on some other shit out here in this music business jungle, so APESHIT!” he added.

The new label venture will platform artists of any genre but will focus on artists who can play instruments as well as command an audience when performing.

“I was going to shows and realized that less and less I was seeing actual performers,” said .Paak. “Where is the next generation that can play instruments?? I know they’re out there – don’t sell your instruments, this label wants to hear you!!”

The new label will be based in Los Angeles and details about its initial signings an releases will be announced soon.

The label will be distributed by UMG.