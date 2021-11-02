Pete Tong Receives The Music Industry Trusts Award, Toby Leighton Pope And Dan Chalmers To Co-Chair MITS

LONDON (CelebrityAcess) — Pioneering DJ and producer Pete Tong MBE was presented with the 2021 Music Industry Trusts Award in recognition of his contributions over the course of his long and storied career.

Tong was presented with the honor during a gala event held to support BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins, marking the 30th anniversary of the accolade.

Tong launched his now iconic radio show on BBC Radio 1 in 1991 while gaining a reputation as the voice of dance programming in the UK, on the strength of his radio shows Essential Selection and Essential Mix, which are now two of the longest running music programs on the BBC.

As a performing artist, Tong has become a sought after booking for clubs and music festivals around the world. Upcoming bookings include the O2 Arena and the Isle of Wight festival next summer.

Tong has also been an influential figure behind the scenes, serving as a tastemaker for dance and world music. He began his career in 1983 when he signed Run DMC to London Records. He went on to launch FFRR Records as a subsidiary of London Records, releasing music by artists such as Frankie Knuckles, Goldie, and Salt n Peppa.

In 2008, he joined Joel Zimmerman to launch WME’s first dedicated electronic music division and he continues to sit on the agency’s board of directors.

Tong also co-founded The International Music Summit, the influential 3-day dance music confab held annually in Ibiza, Singapore, and Los Angeles for more than a decade.

“It is a huge honor to be given the MITS Award and to have the opportunity to highlight two exceptional charities, The BRIT Trust and Nordoff Robbins. The past year has seen the music industry suffer like never before – especially the live music and clubbing sectors, but we are strong and

optimistic for the future. I proudly look forward to accepting the award at the event this November and continue to represent my industry,” Tong said.

In addition, the Music Industry Trust revealed that David Munns has stepped down from his leadership role after almost 3 decades atop the organization.

In his place, MITS will now be co-chaired by industry veterans Toby Leighton Pope, Co-CEO of AEG Presents, and Dan Chalmers, head of music, EMEA at YouTube.

“After so many excellent years and unforgettable moments at the Music Industry Trusts Awards, I will be stepping down as the MITS chairman. I have been the chair for over 27 years, and I was on the committee for my first year of involvement,” Munns said in a statement provided to Music Week.

“I am delighted to announce that Toby Leighton-Pope and Dan Chalmers have agreed to take on the roles as co-chair. I want to thank them both for taking this on and I know they will continue to lead the MITS Awards brilliantly. I would also like to thank all committee members for their hard work and commitment over the years,” he added.