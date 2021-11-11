The Bob Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Donnie Osmond

You’ll like Donny Osmond after listening to this podcast, he’s definitely not a bad apple! We talk about growing up in Southern California, the Osmonds, the Donny & Marie TV show, as well as Vegas and his new album. Donny talks about being broke and needing to resuscitate his career, he’s fully aware of his public image. And who inspired his comeback, none other than PETER GABRIEL!

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/donny-osmond/id1316200737?i=1000541478405

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6vPmp8QvbgkrpZftYj9jlS?si=TJ8UjkeCRtaC2Ae0qBQMkw

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast

