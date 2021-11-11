Luke Combs Wins Entertainer Of The Year At The 55th Annual CMA Awards

Luke Combs accepts the Entertainer of the Year Award at The 55th Annual CMA Awards, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021; at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville. (Photo Credit: Josh Brasted/CMA)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country hitmaker Luke Combs was named artist of the year as the 55th annual CMA Awards made its return to the live stage in Nashville on Wednesday night.

Luke Combs, who performed his brand-new single “Doin’ This,” during the awards gala, picked up his first win for the coveted entertainer of the year award. Noting that he was at a loss for words after hearing presenter Alan Jackson say his name, twice, Combs acknolwedged the other nominees for entertainer of the year before adding, “I don’t deserve to win it, but I’m sure as hell glad that I did.”

Chris Stapleton took home four CMA Awards, including wins for album, single, song, and male vocalist of the year. He also received plaudits for his work as a producer on his own album.

In addition to Stapleton, producer Dave Cobb and mix engineer Vance Powell earned picked up two trophies for album and single of the year, while songwriter Mike Henderson won a CMA for song of the year.

Brothers Osbourne bested the competition this year to win vocal duo of the year, with T.J. Osborne telling the audience “It really does feel like love wins tonight” as he accepted the award.

CMA new artist of the year went to relative newcomer Jimmie Allen, who scored a modest hit this year with Freedom Was a Highway, recorded with Brad Paisley. In accepting his award, Allen shared the story of spending his last $100 dollars for a ticket to attend The 50th Annual CMA Awards for an opportunity to see the country music legend Charley Pride perform.

“Country Music as an artform has always been about storytelling, and this year’s CMA Awards broadcast, from performances to acceptance speeches, featured an incredibly wide range of stories—deeply personal stories, unifying stories, and fun and lighthearted stories,” says Sarah Trahern, CMA Chief Executive Officer. “That is what makes this genre truly special, and we are so proud to have provided a platform for all of the incredible artists featured on this year’s CMA Awards to share their authentic selves with viewers around the globe. There was something poetic about returning to our home at Bridgestone Arena this year, and I am positive that I am not alone in wanting to relive the evening’s many magical moments.”

The show kicked off with Miranda Lambert, who performed a medley of her fan favorites, but the night also saw performances from Jennifer Hudson, as well as Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, who joined forces for a rendition of Guyton’s new song “Love My Hair,” which received a standing ovation.

The performance was introduced by 14-year-old activist Faith Fennidy, a young Black girl who, in 2018, left her 6th grade classroom in tears after school officials complained that her hairstyle violated school policy. Fennidy is now an inspiration behind the CROWN Act, created to ensure protection against discrimination based on race-based hairstyles.

Keith Urban also performed his new single “Wild Hearts” from the streets of Nashville’s Broadway as he walked into Bridgestone Arena during his performance.

Luke Bryan took over hosting duties for the 55th annual CMA Awards as the show took place from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

THE 55TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS WINNERS:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Starting Over – Chris Stapleton

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“Starting Over”

Songwriters: Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Carly Pearce

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Producer(s)

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR