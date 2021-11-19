Rubén Blades Wins Artist Of The Year At The 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Latin Music’s biggest night took place in Las Vegas on Thursday night as the 22nd Latin Grammys recognized some of the best and brightest artists in the field.

The winners include Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, who won album of the year with their hit “Salswing!,” fending off competition from other nominees such as Pablo Alborán, C. Tangana, Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Nana Caymmi, Juan Luis Guerra, Juanes and Natalia Lafourcade.

Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso won trophies for record of their year for “Talvez,” while Colombian Juliana Velásquez was recognized as the best new artist for 2021.

Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky) were collectively recognized for their role in bringing the Chancleta Records hit “Patria y Vida” to life as the best song of 2021.

Edgar Barrera, who produced hits such as Botella Tras Botella (Christian Nodal & Gera MX), 100 Años (Carlos Rivera & Maluma) and Vida De Rico (Camilo), was named producer of the year.

The 2021 Latin Grammys took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras and Roselyn Sánchez handling the hosting duties.

The full list of winners

Record of the Year

“Talvez,” Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso

Album of the Year

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta