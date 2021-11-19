Latin Grammys
AWARDS & BENEFITS Breaking News Industry News

Rubén Blades Wins Artist Of The Year At The 22nd Annual Latin Grammy Awards

Posted on by CelebrityAccess Staff Writers  Contact Me
30 0

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Latin Music’s biggest night took place in Las Vegas on Thursday night as the 22nd Latin Grammys recognized some of the best and brightest artists in the field.

The winners include Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta, who won album of the year with their hit “Salswing!,” fending off competition from other nominees such as Pablo Alborán, C. Tangana, Paula Arenas, Bad Bunny, Camilo, Nana Caymmi, Juan Luis Guerra, Juanes and Natalia Lafourcade.

Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso won trophies for record of their year for “Talvez,” while Colombian Juliana Velásquez was recognized as the best new artist for 2021.

Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky) were collectively recognized for their role in bringing the Chancleta Records hit “Patria y Vida” to life as the best song of 2021.

Edgar Barrera, who produced hits such as Botella Tras Botella (Christian Nodal & Gera MX), 100 Años (Carlos Rivera & Maluma) and Vida De Rico (Camilo), was named producer of the year.

The 2021 Latin Grammys took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena with Carlos Rivera, Ana Brenda Contreras and Roselyn Sánchez handling the hosting duties.

The full list of winners

Record of the Year

“Talvez,” Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso


Album of the Year

“Salswing!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Song of the Year

“Patria y Vida,” Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo and Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)

Best New Artist

Juliana Velásquez

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Mis Manos,” Camilo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Privé,” Juan Luis Guerra


Best Pop Song

“Vida De Rico,” Édgar Barrera and Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)

Best Urban Fusion/Performance

“Tattoo (Remix),” Rauw Alejandro and Camilo

Best Reggaeton Performance

“Bichota,” Karol G

Best Urban Music Album

“El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

Best Rap/Hip Hop Song


“Booker T,” Bad Bunny and Marco Daniel Borrero, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Best Urban Song

“Patria Y Vida,” Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo and Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky)

Sign up for the Louder Newsletter  Stay on top of the latest in pop and jazz with reviews, interviews, podcasts and more from The New York Times music critics. 

Best Rock Album

“El Pozo Brillante,” Vicentico

Best Rock Song

“Ahora 1,” Vicentico, songwriter (Vicentico)

Best Pop/Rock Album

“Origen,” Juanes

Best Pop/Rock Song

“Hong Kong,” Alizzz, Andrés Calamaro, Jorge Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana, songwriters (C. Tangana and Andrés Calamaro)

Best Alternative Music Album

“Calambre,” Nathy Peluso

Best Alternative Song

“Nominao,” Alizzz, Jorge Drexler and C. Tangana, songwriters (C. Tangana and Jorge Drexler)

Best Salsa Album

“Salsa Plus!,” Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

Best Cumbia/Vallento Album

“Las Locuras Mías,” Silvestre Dangond

Best Merengue/Bachata Album

“Es Merengue ¿Algún Problema?,” Sergio Vargas

Best Traditional Tropical Album

“Cha Cha Chá: Homenaje A Lo Tradicional,” Alain Pérez, Issac Delgado y Orquesta Aragón

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

“Brazil305,” Gloria Estefan

Best Tropical Song

“Dios Así Lo Quiso,” Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra)

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

“Seis,” Mon Laferte

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

“A Mis 80’s,” Vicente Fernández

Best Banda Album

“Nos Divertimos Logrando Lo Imposible,” Grupo Firme

Best Tejano Album

“Pa’ la Pista y Pa’l Pisto, Vol. 2,” El Plan

Best Norteño Album

“Al Estilo Rancherón,” Los Dos Carnales

“Volando Alto,” Palomo

Best Regional Song

“Aquí Abajo,” Edgar Barrera, René Humberto Lau Ibarra and Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)

Best Instrumental Album

“Toquinho e Yamandu Costa – Bachianinha – (Live at Rio Montreux Jazz Festival),” Toquinho and Yamandu Costa

Best Folk Album

“Ancestras,” Petrona Martinez

Best Tango Album

“Tinto Tango Plays Piazzolla,” Tinto Tango

Best Flamenco Album

“Un Nuevo Universo,” Pepe De Lucía

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

“Voyager,” Iván Melon Lewis

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)

“Ya Me Vi,” Aroddy

Best Portuguese Language Christian Album

“Seguir Teu Coração,” Anderson Freire

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album

“Cor,” Anavitória

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album

“Álbum Rosa,” A Cor Do Som

Best Samba/Pagode Album

“Sempre Se Pode Sonhar,” Paulinho Da Viola

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album

“Canções d’Além Mar,” Zeca Baleiro

Best Sertaneja Music Album

“Tempo de Romance,” Chitãozinho e Xororó

Best Portuguese Language Roots Album

“Arraiá Da Veveta,” Ivete Sangalo

Best Portuguese Language Song

“Lisboa,” Ana Caetano & Paulo Novaes, songwriters (Anavitória e Lenine)

Best Latin Children’s Album

“Tu Rockcito Filarmónico,” Tu Rockcito y Orquesta Filarmónica De Medellín

Best Classical Album

“Latin American Classics,” Kristhyan Benitez; Jon Feidner, album producer

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

“Music From Cuba And Spain, Sierra: Sonata Para Guitarra,” Roberto Sierra, composer (Manuel Barrueco)

Best Arrangement

“Ojalá Que Llueva Café (Versión Privé),” Juan Luis Guerra, arranger (Juan Luis Guerra)

Best Recording Package

“Colegas,” Ana Gonzalez, art director (Gilberto Santa Rosa)

“El Madrileño,” Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Daniel Alanís, Alizzz, Rafa Arcaute, Josdán Luis Cohimbra Acosta, Miguel De La Vega, Máximo Espinosa Rosell, Alex Ferrer, Luis Garcié, Billy Garedella, Patrick Liotard, Ed Maverick, Beto Mendonça, Jaime Navarro, Alberto Pérez, Nathan Phillips, Harto Rodríguez, Jason Staniulis and Federico Vindver, engineers; Delbert Bowers, Alex Ferrer, Jaycen Joshua, Nineteen85, Lewis Pickett, Alex Psaroudakis and Raül Refree, mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (C. Tangana)

Producer of the Year

Edgar Barrera

Best Short Form Music Video

“Un Amor Eterno,” Marc Anthony

Best Long Form Music Video

“Entre Mar Y Palmeras,” Juan Luis Guerra

Subscribe to CelebrityAccess Here

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post