Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr. Inducted Into The Country Music Hall Of Fame

(L-R) Country Music Hall of Fame 2020 Inductees Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart and Hank Williams Jr. attend the 2021 Medallion Ceremony, celebrating the Induction of the Class of 2020 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

NASHVILLE,, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Country music recording artists Dean Dillon, Marty Stuart, and Hank Williams Jr., were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame as the class of 2020 on November 21st.

The induction ceremony, which took place at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum was originally scheduled for last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The three-hour induction ceremony featured musical tributes and testimonials from friends and colleagues.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum CEO Kyle Young, in his introduction, said: “These three men traveled very different paths to earning country music’s most hallowed honor. . . . One [was] raised middle class, one impoverished, and one wealthy. They’ll forever be honored together at this museum.”

Dean Dillon, a recording artist in his own right with eight charting hits, also made substantial contributions to country music as songwriter, penning hits for artists such as Jim Ed Brown and Helen Cornelius to Kenny Chesney, Vern Gosdin, Toby Keith, and Keith Whitley.

His hits include “Tennessee Whiskey” (with Linda Hargrove,) “Unwound,” written with Frank Dycus, to signature songs “The Chair,” “Marina Del Rey,” and “Ocean Front Property.”

Marty Stuart began his musical career playing mandolin at local events in his native Mississippi before joining Lester Flatt’s band at 13 and remaining a vital part of the group until its dissolution in 1978. He next joined Johnny Cash’s band before striking out as a solo artist in 1985.

During his storied career, he amassed four gold albums and six Top 10 singles during the 1990s but also built a reputation as a a songwriter, producer, archivist, photographer, television host, and spokesman for the history of country music.

Hank Williams Jr., son of the late, great country legend Hank Williams, scored his first hit with a cover of his dad’s “Long Gone Lonesome Blues” —at age fourteen. Over the next five decades, he would chart more than one hundred times, with ten of those records reaching #1 on the Billboard country singles chart, becoming one of the preeminent hitmakers in country music.