Wes Scantlin Walks Off Stage After A Tiff With The Stage Lights And Audience

GREEN BAY, Wis (CelebrityAccess) — Puddle of Mudd singer Wes Scantlin appeared to have a tough night during the band’s show on Saturday night, complaining about the stage lights and arguing with the audience before walking off stage mid-song.

The incident, first reported by the rock news site Blabbermouth, took place at Epic Event Center in Green Bay, Wis. on Saturday.

A fan-made video of the moment appears to show Scantlin shading his face from a spotlight for a song before telling the audience, “I don’t know why the lights have to be blinding me for this whole show. Hell, now I can see all you people. But if you guys were standing up here where I’m at right now, it’s like a fucking flashlight blinking in your fucking head. And I don’t think that’s fucking cool, really.”

A member of the audience responds sarcastically and can be heard in the video to say “Whoa, that was a deep thought, man,” but that only seemed to redirect Scantlin’s frustrations towards the audience.

“Sounds like a fucking motherfucking idiot to me. Fuck you, motherfucker. Yeah, and then look, out of nowhere, here’s another fucking douchebag fuck. Yeah, well, I got a flashlight too, motherfucker,” Scantlin said.

He then performs several verses of the next song, often sounding slurred to the point of incoherence before eventually walking back to his amplifier to unplug his guitar before leaving stage.

Fans reported on social media that the band played just five songs after starting the show late.