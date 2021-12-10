Billie Eilish And Neil Young To Be Interviewed by Howard Stern

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian, interviewer, and radio host Howard Stern and SiriusXM announced a busy slate of guests for his final week of live broadcasts for 2021, including Billie Eilish and her brother, and collaborator FINNEAS, and Neil Young.

The broadcasts will start airing on Monday, December 13th with an interview with Billie Eilish that will be followed by a live performance.

Actor Ben Affleck is lined up for an interview on December 14th, and Neil Young will sit down for an interview on December 15th.

The week will close out on December 16th with a full rebroadcast of Ed Sheeran’s exclusive recent performance from SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series. The Sheeran special was recorded at The Belasco in Los Angeles and features songs from =, including his hit singles “Shivers” and “Bad Habits,” which was recently nominated for the Song of the Year by the Grammy awards.

