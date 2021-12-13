Up To 40% Of Ticket Buyers Are No-Shows In Latest Threat To The Return Of Live

(Hypebot) — Up to 40% of fans are not attending the shows they’ve bought tickets over concerns caused by rising COVID infections and the new more contagious variant.

The problem may be most severe in the UK. But multiple US based managers and venues tell Hypebot that 20% no-shows are common, and the number appears to be growing.

“It was around 5% normally, but you’re getting as much as 40% no-shows for some gigs now. It’s an enormous problem, and it’s happening for anything that’s ticketed,” UK artist manager Graeme Stewart told The Guardian.

The founder and CEO of chief Dice, Phil Hutcheon, says that fans are also now much more likely to ask for their money back. “People are returning tickets a lot more frequently now than pre-pandemic,” said Hutcheon. “The pattern we have seen is that each time a show is moved, the person who bought the ticket is a lot less engaged about attending.”

Others are concerned that fans won’t buy tickets to begin with.

“There was a rush of excitement when live shows started up again. But if fans that bought tickets are not showing up, it only follows that other worried fans will never buy ticket in the first place,” one booking agent told Hypebot. “I’m not sure how much more of this some artists and venues can take.”

Bruce Houghton is Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank and serves as a Senior Advisor to Bandsintown which acquired both publications in 2019. He is the Founder and President of the Skyline Artists Agency and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.