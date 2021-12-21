Separate Yourself From The Crowd With Meta’s AR Creation Tool

(Hypebot) — With new music being released daily, it can be hard to stand out. However, Meta’s new AR creation too, Spark AR Go will help you create some unique content that will make everyone do a double take.

A guest post by Bobby Owsinski of Music 3.0.

With 60,000 new songs uploaded to Spotify every day and another 24,000 to Apple Music, it’s fair to say that there’s a lot of competition for attention. Although many artists and bands are averse to using Facebook or Instagram these days, there now may be a good reason to do so. Parent company Meta has released an AR creation tool called Spark AR Go designed to give anyone the ability to create their own AR effects for Instagram.

Originally called “Polar,” the company recently renamed the feature to better explain what it does. Until now this program was a closed beta, but now Meta is opening it up to everyone. You have register for it though and you can do that here.

This is actually a more streamlined version Snapchat’s Lens Studio AR creation tool presented in a simpler format to get more people interested in using the feature. Meta explains:

“Spark AR Go is an iOS app designed to let creators whose first mediums may be something like photography, memes, art, or video express themselves and their perspectives through AR. Creators will be able to extend their personal brands, assets, and creative vision to fans in new ways – like with custom AR quizzes, unique background replacement, or a one-of-a-kind makeup look.”

It seems like the big impetus behind this feature is trying to maintain the attention of younger audiences, which are currently being captured by TikTok in a big way. Both Facebook and Instagram have been losing the highly desirable pre-teen and teen audience, and neither company is viewed by them as an innovator any more. With the Spark AR Go AR creation tool, Meta hopes to get them interested again.

That said, the feature is still in beta, but at least it’s now being opened up to more users.

Bobby Owsinski is a producer/engineer, author and coach. He has authored 24 books on recording, music, the music business and social media.

