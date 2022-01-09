Woodstock Festival Co-Creator Michael Lang Dies at Age 77

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) – Michael Lang, the co-creator of 1969’s Woodstock Festival, and its follow-ups, Woodstock 94’, and the doomed Woodstock 99′, passed Sunday, January 8 in New York City. The cause of death was a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, confirmed via Lang spokesperson, Michael Pagnotta, to numerous media outlets.

Lang was Brooklyn born and raised, attending college in the city before entering concert promotion work in the 1960’s. After a move to Woodstock, NY, the three-day festival planning began and took place August 15-18, 1969, on Max Yasgur’s farm in Bethel with over 400,000 in attendance.

The festival arrived a year after the assassinations of Martin Luther King, Jr., and President Robert F. Kennedy, as unrest and opposition to Vietnam and those opposing found their voice. The festival, by all accounts, became a haven for the hippie movement as people swayed to the music and together, consumed a lot of drugs. Woodstock became an American cultural phenomenon and is revered and celebrated even today. Bethel Woods Performing Arts Center now occupies a portion of that original site and pays homage with a museum dedicated to the 1969 festival.

During his music industry career, he managed artists like Rickie Lee Jones and Joe Cocker, created Just Sunshine Records and in 2015, opened a music school for college-aged students in the town of Woodstock.

Lang is survived by his wife Tamara, two sons, Harry, and Laszlo and three daughters, Shala, Molly and LariAnn.