Warner Music Launches A New Label To Feature Some Regional Styles Of Brazilian Music

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music expanded their presence in Brazil with the launch of a brand new record label focusing on the homegrown Brazilian sound known as pisadinha.

The new label, EH Brasil, will be helmed by Directors Samuel Pedro and Vinicius Lamournier Lopes De Araujo, who are both experts in the music of Brazil’s northeast where pisadinha hails from.

The Brega funk-influenced musical style features electronic keyboards with vocal harmonization, often played through a loud speaker known as a paredão and has gained traction with fans in Northeastern Brazil for several years.

As a production duo, Mad Dogz already has an established track record in working with artists from the Northeast. They helped Mari Fernandez record the hit ‘Ficante Fiel’, which went Double Platinum, with 33 million streams and 15 million views on YouTube. They also recorded ‘Sem Querer Querendo’ with Marcinho Sensação, a track which has generated nine million streams to date, and ‘Love Love + Eu’ with Felipe Amorim.

The label’s first signing is Samarony O Vaqueiro, whose song ‘Linda Charmosa’ is currently climbing the Brazilian charts, having generated more than 4.5 million streams and 1.6 million YouTube views to date.

“Brazil’s Northeast region is the birthplace of unparalleled talent and it deserves special attention from scouts, entrepreneurs and record labels. With that in mind, we’ve created the new EH Brasil label to discover and support artists from these very special genres who have the potential to become stars across the country and beyond,” said Sérgio Affonso Fernandes, President of Warner Music Brazil.