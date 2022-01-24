Live Nation Partners With Meow Mix To Bring Dance Events To Denver

DENVER, CO (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced it is partnering with the Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf to produce a series of EDM events in Denver.

The event, Danceportation, is billed as a midnight dance party that will take place at Meow Wolf’s Convergence Station in Denver on February 26th.

The event will feature 3 stages of music with nine DJs, including 3 homegrown Colorado favorites that takes place amid Meowolf’s uniquely decorated Perplexiplex venue.

The lineup for Danceportation includes Absolute, Acemo, Ash Luryn, Chloe Caillet, DJ Minx, DJ Python, Collin McKenna, L.A. Zwicky, and Peer Review.

Danceportation will be the first in a series of events taking place in the winter and spring of 2022.

“Partnering with the Live Nation team aligns so well with the vision of Meow Wolf events, bringing the most relevant music and live events in a unique and impactful immersive experience,” says Alex Bennett, the General Manager of Convergence Station. “Together, we will level up Denver’s already vibrant music scene.”

“We’re honored to be a part of Meow Wolf’s vision for this space,” said Eric Pirritt, President of Live Nation Colorado. “Between Meow Wolf’s creative exploration and our premiere production and booking, we are going to be promoting some really unique events for artists and fans in Denver.”

The Perplexiplex – Upcoming Events Calendar

Jan 29: sub-ID

Feb 10: Bttrfly Quintet

Feb 11: The Fungineers

Feb 12: Balkan Bump w/ ETHNO (Jeff Franca of Thievery Corporation)

Feb 18: Head for the Hills w/ The Cody Sisters

Feb 24: Yonder Mountain String Band w/ Buffalo Commons

Feb 25: Sabo

Feb 26: PARTY PORTAL: Danceportation

Mar 5: Random Rab w/ Equanimous, Skysia

Mar 9: Ross from Friends

Mar 11: Dimond Saints w/ Oomah, Zook

Mar 18: 888 w/ Neon the Bishop

Mar 19: Attlas

Mar 22: Summer Salt w/ Renata Zeiguer, John Myrtle

Mar 25: One Flew West w/ Lady Denim, Gestalt

Mar 28: Flor

Mar 31: Giorgia Angiuli