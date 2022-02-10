The Pure Imagination Festival To Debut In Arizona

PRESCOTT, AZ (Celebrityaccess) — On May 21st, Prescott Arizona will host the inaugural Pure Imagination Festival, a one-day event fusing a diverse live music lineup with eco-forward outdoor activities in the Granite Dells at Watson Lake.

The festival’s lineup includes Talib Kweli, Fantastic Negrito, Rising Appalachia, Atlas Genius, Katie Pruitt, Ponderosa Grove, Sarah & The Sundays, Chateau Chateau, and reggae legend Walt Richardson with more artists to be announced.

Along with music, the festival will also offer a curated selection of food, on-site hiking, kayaking and limited (ticketed) camping options.

“Prescott has a rich history in music and we want to continue to keep it alive. We created a music festival to embody an eclectic and diverse lineup of sound for all kinds of music fans to come enjoy – while also getting to experience the natural beauty and wonder of the area,” said Candace Devine, President of festival organizer Further West.

“Prescott itself has a very cool old west vibe with historic Whiskey Row and scenic views in every direction. The area is also known as a hotspot for anyone that is into outdoor adventures. Because we value Prescott’s exquisite scenery so much, we are focused on Pure Imagination being an eco-friendly event to lessen our imprint. We are excited for fans to come enjoy the music in the breathtaking environment while knowing they are also helping to support amazing causes. We’re ready to stun everyone musically and visually as they spend the day listening to phenomenal talent in one of the most beautiful places in the world,” continued Devine.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.pureimaginationfestival.com.