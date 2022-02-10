Trey Anastasio, Black Crowes, And Billy Strings Lead The Lineup For The Peach Music Festival’s 10th Anniversary

SCRANTON, PA (CelebrityAccess) — The Allman Brothers Band and Live Nation revealed the lineup for the 10th annual Peach Music Festival with Trey Anastasio Band, The Black Crowes, Billy Strings, and Joe Russo’s Almost Dead leading the charge.

The festival, which is inspired by the music and career of the legendary Allman Brothers Band, will also feature Goose, the Revivalists, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and the reunion of The Word featuring Robert Randolph, John Medeski, Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, and Chris Chew.

The lineup also includes Jaimoe performing as Jaimoe and Friends, and a special appearance by Trouble No More, featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederaurer (Guitar, Vocals), Daniel Donato (Guitar, Vocals), Dylan Niederaurer (Bass Guitar), Jack Ryan (Drums), Lamar Williams Jr. (Vocals), Nikki Glaspie (Drums), Peter Levin (Keys) and Roosevelt Collier (Pedal Steel Guitar), celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band’s seminal “Eat A Peach” album, among numerous others.

The four day music and camping festival will return to Montage Mountain in Scranton, PA, from Thursday, June 30 through Sunday, July 3.

In addition to the four days of live music with over 50 artists, this fest will also feature food and craft vendors on the grounds and access to the scenic Montage Mountain Ski Resort’s large water park, zip line and ski lift rides.

The 10th-anniversary edition of the fest will conclude with a special Independence Day Weekend fireworks display on Sunday, July 3.