American Idol Alum, Lauren Alaina Officially Inducted As New Member of the Grand Ole Opry

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) – Singer/Songwriter and American Idol Season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina has been officially inducted as the newest member of Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry.

Alaina’s friend and mentor, Trisha Yearwood did the honors by inducting and welcoming her into the club. Alaina made her Opry debut on June 10, 2011 and has graced the storied stage over 50 times since. Yearwood surprised Alaina before they sang Yearwood’s hit, “Walkaway Joe” introducing her husband, Garth Brooks, playing backup on guitar (Who else would get Garth Brooks on a guitar in a backing band, besides his wife?)

Per the press release, Alaina was also gifted with a video from her musical hero, Dolly Parton. “You and I have a lot in common,” said Parton via video. “We both started young, we love country music and we love the Grand Ole Opry and I’d give a million dollars if I could be there with Trisha and Garth and everyone who loves you to get you inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. I just want to wish you the best in your whole career.”

Yearwood then took over, “What I have gotten to observe in knowing you for the couple of years I have known you is how genuine you are. I think country music is in good hands. You are exactly the kind of artist that the Opry loves, and wants and looks for. Usually when someone gets inducted they say ‘it’s on behalf of all the members of the Grand Ole Opry,’ and I’m going to say that, but I also want to say every single person from the house band, to the crew, to who is parking cars, everybody tonight says how deserving you are and it’s about time. So on behalf of myself, all the members of the Opry, the crew and everyone who is associated with the Opry, you are now officially a member of the Grand Ole Opry, Miss Lauren Alaina.”

A visibly shaking, crying and emotional Alaina stood in the circle, seemingly amazed at what was happening around her.

Everyone at the Opry has always made me feel like family so for me to finally be officially in is the biggest dream come true of all time. Most little girls dreamed of their wedding; I dreamed of this.” – Lauren Alaina

Country artists scheduled to perform at the Opry upcoming include Mac McAnally, Carly Pierce, Sawyer Brown, Sara Evans and Clint Black, among others. Tickets for the 2022 Opry season are on sale now.