Rapper Blueface Arrested on Gun Possession Charge

HOLLYWOOD, CA (CelebrityAccess) – 25-year old rapper, Blueface was arrested Saturday morning on a gun possession charge.

As reported by TMZ, the rapper was pulled over around 3am at the intersection of Sunset and Vine for driving with an expired registration. Once police ran his license, that too had expired.

Law enforcement ordered the rapper and his passengers to exit the vehicle and that’s when the loaded firearm was spotted in the center console. Blueface was taken into custody on a single charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

In September, Blueface was accused of attacking a bouncr at a San Fernando Valley nightclub. When the bouncer asked Blueface for his ID and he couldn’t produce it, Blueface and his entourage jumped the bouncer and left the premises. The man was taken to a hospital where he required stitches.

Blueface (fka Blueface Bleedem – a reference to his ties with the School Yard Crips gang), a Los Angeles native and born Johnathan Jamall Porter is signed to the Cash Money West label. In 2019, a remix of his song, “Thotiana”with Cardi B and YG has been his most successful single, reaching No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100.