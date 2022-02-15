Billy Joel To Headline Greenwich Town Party

GREENWICH, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Greenwich Town Party, a small, locals only music festival, announced that Billy Joel will headline the event this year.

Greenwich, a small Connecticut town with a population of about 60,000 residents, attracts a variety of investors, hedge fund gurus and wealth managers as it is located just 35 miles from the heart of Wall Street in Lower Manhattan.

If Joel seems like a big-name performer for a small-town music fest, you’d be surprised. Past headliners for the festival have included James Taylor, Carlos Santana, Dave Matthews, Eric Clapton and Steely Dan, in what would be the band’s final public performance before the death of Walter Becker.

The ticketed festival, which is not officially organized by the town, and is instead put together by a non-profit organization with lots of volunteer support. The event also benefits from donations and sponsorships with sponsors providing up to 80 percent of costs.

The ticketed festival helps to maintain a low profile by being open to local residents and the employees of businesses based in the town.

This year will mark the festival’s return to its traditional memorial day weekend schedule after taking a pause in 2020 due to COVID and then pushing back to Labor Day weekend in 2021.