Aerosmith Strike Global Brand Management Deal with Universal’s Epic Rights

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Aerosmith has tapped Universal Music Group’s (UMG) Epic Rights as the band’s global brand management agency. This partnership comes in advance of their 50th anniversary live appearances and celebrations.

According to the official media release, Epic Rights has developed an “all-new multi-category worldwide retail program for the legendary rock band”, with a raft of licensing deals secured “across multiple categories”.

Aerosmith entered into a deal with UMG last summer, making UMG home to the iconic rock band’s entire recorded music catalog, as well as any future releases, merchandise and audio-visual content.

Universal’s merchandising arm fully acquired Los Angeles-based Epic Rights for an undisclosed amount in 2019. As part of the retail program, Epic Rights has signed agreements with notable companies such as Funko (for vinyl figures), Knucklebonz for statues and 3D vinyl collectibles; and Replay for a t-shirt/sweatshirt capsule collection. North American and UK clothes partners include Angry Minnow, Ripple Junction, Recycled Junction, Watson Apparel, and Springs Creative, among others.

Per MBW, Lisa Streff, Epic Rights’ Senior Vice President of Global Licensing, said: “We are thrilled to have Aerosmith, one of the all-time greatest rock icons, on the Epic Rights’ roster. In anticipation of the upcoming 50th anniversary activities, we’re excited to be developing a global licensing program that will celebrate and illustrate the band’s career at retail.”