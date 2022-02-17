Eddie Vedder Postpones Solo Tour Dates Due to COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Pearl Jam front man, Eddie Vedder announced Monday he was forced to rescheduled two California dates on his solo tour after discovering positive COVID-19 cases within his touring team.

Vedder’s announcement on Facebook states Tuesday’s show at San Diego’s Magnolia (Feb. 15) and Thursday’s show at Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater (Feb. 17) are being postponed until later this month. His statement reads:

“We have been following COVID protocols but still had a positive test in our touring party. The appropriate response is to postpone the next two shows. Everyone, please take care.”

The rescheduled dates for the show are Feb. 25 for the L.A. show and Feb. 27 for the San Diego gig. Previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new shows and anyone who cannot attend is encouraged to get a refund at point-of-purchase.

Vedder and his band, The Earthlings – featuring drummer Chad Smith (RHCP), former RHCP keyboardist/guitarist/singer Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney (Jane’s Addiction), guitarist/singer Glen Hansard (Frames), and producer/guitarist Andrew Watt recently launched Vedder’s first solo tour in more than a decade in support of the album, Earthling. Hansard is filling the opening slot.