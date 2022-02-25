Wireless Festival 2022 Announces Packed Lineup With Tyler, The Creator, A$AP Rocky, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and More

ENGLAND (CelebrityAccess) – Wireless Festival has just announced its 2022 headliners and, in a break from tradition, the festival will take place across three separate sites. Each site—one in its old home of Finsbury Park, one in Crystal Palace, and one in Birmingham—will host acts across three days.

From July 1 to July 3, A$AP Rocky, J. Cole, and Tyler, The Creator will be headlining Crystal Palace Park. Then, the following weekend from July 8 to July 10, Cardi B, SZA, and Nicki Minaj will headline at the Finsbury Park site. Meanwhile, in the same weekend, Dave, Cardi B, and J. Cole will headline outdoors at the Birmingham NEC.

The news of the Wireless Festival is a potentially game-changing announcement, especially considering the landscape UK festivals in general; with Lovebox trimmed back to a one-day event, The Ends on hiatus, and Field Day’s usual home of Drumsheds closed down.

Tickets go on general sale Monday, February 28 via Ticketmaster.com.