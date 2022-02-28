Universal Music Group Acquires Neil Diamond’s Music Catalogue

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group (UMG) has acquired the entire Neil Diamond song catalogue through Universal Publishing Group (UMPG), as well as the rights to all recordings from his lengthy career.

Neil Diamond has sold more than 130 million albums throughout his career and the deal includes all of that plus 100 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival long form videos.

According to the announcement, “This comprehensive global agreement unifies Diamond’s recorded music and publishing in its new permanent home at UMG, giving the company unparalleled ability to amplify the iconic artist and songwriter’s body of work and maximise the value of the catalogue.”

Diamond and UMPG are building on an already existing relationship, as they’ve served as his publishing administrator since 2014. UMG’s agreement reunites recordings Diamond did exclusively with UMG’s MCA Records (1968-1972), a period which brought us “Sweet Caroline”, “Holly Holy”, and “Cracklin’ Rosie”, among others.

Per the media release, Diamond said: “After nearly a decade in business with UMG, I am thankful for the trust and respect that we have built together and I feel confident in the knowledge that Lucian, Jody, Bruce, Michelle and the global team at UMG, will continue to represent my catalogue, and future releases with the same passion and integrity that have always fueled my career.”

Diamond’s bookcase includes a Grammy, a Golden Globe, Kennedy Centre Honours and an ASCAP Film and Television Music Award, as well as induction into both the Songwriters and Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame(s).

Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of UMG, said: “Neil Diamond is by definition, a truly universal songwriter. His immense songbook and recordings encompass some of the most cherished and enduring songs in music history. Through our existing partnership, we are honoured to have earned his trust to become the permanent custodians of his monumental musical legacy.”

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.