Vice President of Health and Human Services, Debbie Carroll Steps Down From Her Role at MusiCares

(CelebrityAccess) – MusiCares’ Vice President of Health and Human Services, Debbie Carroll is stepping down after 23 years of service. Carroll has helped the organization grow to one of the industry’s most impactful nonprofits and is affectionately known as “The Heart & Soul of MusiCares”.

For Carroll, who’s motto is “Err on the side of compassion”, there isn’t a more fitting nickname. During her time at MusiCares, Carroll led MusiCares through Hurricane Katrina, and helped push MusiCares grow its reputation as a relief organization. She’s led the organization through the 2010 Nashville floods, Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the Colorado Floods of 2013 and the COVID-19 Relief Effort, bolsting $28M raised that served over 35,000 music professionals in need.

“Being there for others gives me so much in return… I get more than I give,” Carroll says via the MusiCares website. “The thing I’m most proud of is the extraordinary team that I’ve had the distinct pleasure to work with. People who are so incredibly driven to make the world a better place.”