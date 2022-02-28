Ignition Records Promotes Clare Byrne to General Manager

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Ignition Records has promoted Clare Byrne to the position of General Manager.

Byrne has been with Ignition since 2007, most recently has Head of Marketing, presiding over numerous campaigns including the Oasis live album Knebworth 1996 and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ No. 1 album, Back the Way We Came: Vol 1.

Ignition Records director Alec McKinlay said via media release: “We are delighted to announce Clare’s promotion to general manager. Clare has been a key member of the team since she joined the company. Her extensive experience, love of music, meticulous attention to detail and dedication make her perfect for the role.”

Before joining Ignition 15 year ago, Byrne worked at Warner Music UK as the creative production manager, working US lables such as Reprise, Transgressive Records and Sub Pop.

Ignition Records roster includes Stereophonics, whose 12th studio album Oochya! is slated for release on March 4, along with Courteeners and Dylan John Thomas.