Snootie Wild The Latest Rapper to Lose His Life to Gun Violence

HOUSTON (CelebrityAccess) – Memphis rapper, Snootie Wild lost his life Friday to another act of gun violence. His death was announced via his official Instagram page.

Complex reports via ABC 13 that a man was found shot in the neck early Friday in the south side of Houston. Police say they received reports of gunfire at approximately 2am, where they discovered a man in a ditch next to an SUV. The man had sustained a single gunshot wound to the neck and was transferred to a local hospital in critical condition.

ABC 13 reports that a neighbor captured the shooting on video, which authorities are now reviewing. “It looks like he backed in the ditch accidentally,” Houston Police Department’s (HPD) Lt. R. Willkens said. “Then the other vehicle pulled up, and people got out of the car. They were talking for a little bit, and then all of a sudden, gunfire went off. Only one shot, actually.”

Snootie’s death comes on the heels of another Memphis rapper, Young Dolph who was shot and killed.

Snootie started to make a name for himself after the release of his Yo Gotti-assisted single “Yayo” and “Made Me.” After signing with Gotti’s CMG imprint, Snootie delivered his debut Go Mode, which was followed by his tape Ain’t No Stoppin’ Me.

The HPD hasn’t released any information regarding suspects as of press time.